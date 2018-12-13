NLL Schedule, Live Stream for the National Lacrosse League Openers

National Lacrosse League

Saturday marks the start of the 2018-19 National Lacrosse League season, with three games on the schedule.



The season gets underway with the Philadelphia Wings expansion franchise playing the Buffalo Bandits at 1 p.m. ET. There are then two games Saturday evening that round out the schedule.

The NLL season should again feature the Saskatchewan Rush as the favorites to win the West and contend for another title. The defending champions bring back MVP Mark Matthews.

In the East, the Georgia Swarm and MVP candidate Lyle Thompson are thinking about a title run. The Swarm play New England on Saturday night, with Calgary playing Vancouver in the third Saturday game.

Below, find the Saturday schedule and how to watch information.

NLL: Schedule, how to watch on Saturday

All games can be watched on B/R Live. Each team will play 18 games. On Saturday, fans can watch all three games for free.

Buffalo Bandits vs. Philadelphia Wings, 1 p.m. ET | Watch

New England Black Wolves vs. Georgia Swarm, 7:05 p.m. ET | Watch

Vancouver Warriors vs. Calgary Roughnecks, 9 p.m. ET | Watch

After the free games this weekend, fans can watch games online for the rest of the 2018-19 season in the following ways:

· Season Pass — $39.99 USD/$51.99 CAD

· Monthly Pass — $7.99 USD/$9.99 CAD

· Single game — $2.99 USD/$3.99 CAD



B/R Live is available here, by downloading the B/R Live app through iTunes or Google Play, and through Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

NLL: Preview, season schedule

The new version of the Philadelphia Wings, four years after the previous Wings franchise moved to New England, will play Buffalo in their inaugural NLL game. The season opener from the Wells Fargo Center is at 1 p.m. ET. The New England Black Wolves then play at the Georgia Swarm at the Infinite Energy Arena at 7:05 p.m., followed by Calgary at home against Vancouver in the final game of the opening day at 9.

Last season, the Saskatchewan Rush beat the Rochester Knighthawks in the championship series to win the Rush’s third title in four years.

Three of the four teams playing on Saturday reached the playoffs a season ago. Georgia won the East Division at 11-7 before losing to Rochester 9-8 in the Division finals. Rochester at earlier defeated New England 15-11 in the division semifinals. Finally, Calgary lost 15-13 to Saskatchewan in the Division finals

The Wings are one of two expansion teams this year. Joining the Wings are the San Diego Seals to bring the number of NLL teams up to 11. The league will add two more teams next season in Halifax and New York.

East Division

· Buffalo Bandits

· Georgia Swarm

· New England Black Wolves

· Philadelphia Wings

· Rochester Knighthawks

· Toronto Rock



West Division

· Calgary Roughnecks

· Colorado Mammoth

· San Diego Seals

· Saskatchewan Rush

· Vancouver Warriors

Saskatchewan is led by 2018 MVP Mark Matthews, who set an NLL record for assists in a season with 84 last season. He also led the NLL in points with 116. Matthews didn’t slow down during the playoffs, leading in points (22) and assists (19). It marked the third time in his career he led the NLL in playoff scoring. Matthews has also topped 110 points in three of the last four regular seasons.



While Saskatchewan is the clear favorite in the West, the Rochester Knighthawks and the Georgia Swarm should again be considered the favorites to meet again for East supremacy. Lyle Thompson, the 2017 NLL MVP as the Swarm won their first Champions Cup, will again pace the Swarm attack.