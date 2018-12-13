Thomas Muller Apologises for Kicking Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico in the Head

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has apologised for kicking Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico in the head during Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena:

The 29-year-old was sent off on 75 minutes for his challenge on the Argentinian, which earned him a straight red card from referee Clement Turpin.

The high challenge left Tagliafico requiring treatment on the pitch, and he needed staples to stem the bleeding from a head wound, per Tom Farmery of MailOnline.

Tagliafico was able to continue and scored a 95th-minute equaliser for Ajax in a thrilling 3-3 draw in Amsterdam:

The result means both teams progress from Group E into the knockout stages. Bayern qualified as group winners on 14 points, while Ajax finished as runners-up with 12 points from six games.

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac said after the game Muller deserved to be given his marching orders for the challenge, per Matthew Smith of MailOnline.

"The red card for Thomas was fair," he said. "He didn't see the player but you have to be aware of your opponent coming at the ball at your back."

Muller will be suspended for Bayern's first last-16 match due to his sending off. However, he could also miss the return leg if UEFA "deems the incident a serious offence at a hearing on January 10," per Goal's Ryan Benson.

Bayern will discover their next opponents in Monday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland. As group winners, Bayern will be seeded and will play their first leg away from home and the return at the Allianz Arena.

The German champions cannot face teams from their own country or the runners-up from their own group. They will therefore be drawn against either Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Roma or Lyon.