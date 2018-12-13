MLB Rule 5 Draft 2018 Results: Team-by-Team Breakdown

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

After the past three days at Major League Baseball's winter meetings were focused on big leaguers, Thursday put a spotlight on prospects looking to make a name for themselves with new teams through the Rule 5 draft.

The Rule 5 draft gives players who have been in the minors for at least four years and weren't added to their current team's 40-man roster. All draftees are assigned to their new team's 25-man roster heading into next season, but they can be sent back to their original team if they pass through waivers.

MLB teams aren't required to make a selection during the Rule 5 draft, but most of them will if they have a 40-man roster spot available to take a flyer on a player they believe can serve a role for the upcoming season.

Here are the results from Thursday's Rule 5 draft, via MLB.com:

1. Baltimore Orioles: Richie Martin, SS (Cleveland Indians)

2. Kansas City Royals: Sam McWilliams, RHP (Tampa Bay Rays)

3. Chicago White Sox: Jordan Romano, RHP (Toronto Blue Jays)

4. Miami Marlins: Riley Ferrell, RHP (Houston Astros)

5. Detroit Tigers: Reed Garrett, RHP (Texas Rangers)

6. Cincinnati Reds: Connor Joe, C (Los Angeles Dodgers)

7. Texas Rangers: Chris Ellis, RHP (St. Louis Cardinals)

8. San Francisco Giants: Travis Bergen, LHP (Toronto Blue Jays)

9. Toronto Blue Jays: Elvis Luciano, RHP (Kansas City Royals)

10. New York Mets: Kyle Dowdy, RHP (Cleveland Indians)

11. Philadelphia Phillies: Drew Jackson, INF (Los Angeles Dodgers)

12. Arizona Diamondbacks: Nick Green, RHP (New York Yankees)

13. Seattle Mariners: Brandon Brennan, RHP (Colorado Rockies)

14. San Francisco Giants: Drew Ferguson, OF (Houston Astros)

Richie Martin, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Orioles, is the most interesting player who was drafted. The 23-year-old was a first-round pick out of Florida in 2015 but struggled with the bat prior to last season.

In 369 minor league games, Martin has a .257/.340/.366 slash line. He had a breakout 2018 at Double-A Midland with an .807 OPS and 43 extra-base hits.

MLB.com had Martin ranked as the Oakland Athletics' No. 12 prospect coming into the Rule 5 draft:

"The A's have long held out hope for Martin's bat, believing that it would eventually catch up to his defense, and he's rewarded the club by making harder contact and driving the ball more consistently in 2018. He shows good bat-to-ball skills, doesn't strike out much and reaches base at a solid clip. He'll never hit for much power, but there's enough pop in his right-handed bat for him to a consistent source of extra-base hits."

Coming off a 47-115 season, the Orioles can afford to be patient with Martin acclimating himself to the big leagues if they keep him on their 25-man roster. They have an opening in the middle of their infield after not tendering Tim Beckham a contract for next season.

One of the best bets to stick in the big leagues next season is right-handed pitcher Riley Ferrell. The Miami Marlins draftee certainly looks the part of an MLB pitcher at 6'2" and 200 pounds, per MILB.com.

Ferrell was originally a third-round draft pick by the Houston Astros in 2015. His strikeout numbers in the minors are impressive—158 in 132.1 innings—but control hasn't been kind to him with 63 walks.

Per Baseball America's J.J. Cooper, the Marlins could be using a similar approach to what Houston did years ago during its rebuilding process:

"Ferrell had a rocky return this season in his second year back from shoulder surgery, but he has the same swing-and-miss stuff he had when the Astros drafted him in the third round in 2015. What he doesn't have is the control to know where that stuff is going--he walked nearly six batters per nine innings this season. When they were rebuilding years ago, the Astros had success nabbing Josh Fields in the Rule 5 draft with a similar profile (big stuff, poor control). Now someone could try to do the same thing to the Astros."

The Marlins have completely torn down their roster over the past year to build a new one in the image that ownership wants. Ferrell doesn't have to be part of that long-term vision, but he's got the kind of power arm to provide innings out of the bullpen next season.

Miami's bullpen had the worst ERA in Major League Baseball last year (5.34). The franchise has nothing to lose by giving Ferrell a chance to earn his spot on the opening day roster.