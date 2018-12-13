Phillies Rumors: Andrew Miller, Zach Britton Among Philadelphia's Targets

Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to scour the free-agent market in search of relievers to boost their bullpen next season.

Per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, left-handed relievers Andrew Miller and Zach Britton are high on the Phillies' list of targets.

