Phillies Rumors: Andrew Miller, Zach Britton Among Philadelphia's Targets

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

Andrew Miller
Andrew MillerAssociated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to scour the free-agent market in search of relievers to boost their bullpen next season. 

Per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, left-handed relievers Andrew Miller and Zach Britton are high on the Phillies' list of targets. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

