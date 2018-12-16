Braun Strowman Beats Baron Corbin at WWE TLC, Earns Title Match vs. Brock Lesnar

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Braun Strowman returned from his recent elbow surgery to beat Baron Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at the TLC pay-per-view on Sunday.

With his left arm in a sling, Strowman wasn't technically cleared to compete. Luckily for him, Corbin had made plenty of enemies in recent weeks. A number of Raw superstars, including Finn Balor, Apollo Crews and Kurt Angle, arrived to do Strowman's dirty work. Even Heath Slater, who was the assigned referee, took part in the fun.

When the beatdown was complete, Strowman merely needed to put his foot on Corbin's chest for the three count.

The win means Strowman will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 27.

Meanwhile, Corbin lost all general-manager powers on Raw due to the defeat.

The match between Strowman and Corbin was announced several weeks ago, but it was unclear if it was going to happen since The Monster Among Men was placed on the shelf courtesy of a three-on-one attack from the acting Raw GM, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

Strowman had to undergo surgery after having his elbow smashed on the steel steps, and while he vowed in video packages he would be back to take out Corbin, it seemed a tall task to return to action so quickly.

The issues between Strowman and Corbin go back to Crown Jewel when The Lone Wolf attacked The Monster prior to his Universal Championship match against Lesnar.

That allowed Lesnar to get the jump on Strowman and hit him with multiple F-5s before pinning him to win the vacant title.

After that, Strowman made it clear he wanted to get his hands on both Corbin and Lesnar in the near future.

Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon agreed on the condition that he helped lead Raw's team to victory in the five-on-five men's elimination match at Survivor Series.

On the heels of him doing precisely that, Stephanie booked the match for TLC and set forth stipulations for both Strowman and Corbin.

The Lone Wolf continued to abuse his power leading up to the PPV, and he expressed confidence that Strowman would be unable to participate in the match.

That overconfidence came back to haunt Corbin on Sunday, and with the loss to Strowman rendering him powerless, there is now a leadership void on Raw that must be filled.

