Atlanta United President Reveals Demands for Miguel Almiron Amid Arsenal Rumours

Elsa/Getty Images

Atlanta United president Darren Eales has suggested it will take at least £30 million for him to part with Miguel Almiron amid rumours he is wanted by Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Speaking to the Mirror's Simon Bird, Eales said of the fee required to land the playmaker: "I will only get out of bed when it starts with a three! That is the sort of level it has to be for a player of his quality."

"The reality is he is under contract at a club that has just won the title and he plays in front of over 70,000 fans and has an owner who is a billionaire and has had the taste of winning," he added. "So it has got to be an offer that is going to be good for the player, good for the league and most importantly good for Atlanta United."

Arsenal and West Ham United have been linked with the Paraguayan, while Newcastle were thought to be close to securing his transfer, according to South American journalist Bruno Pont (h/t the Shields Gazette).

However, Eales, who compared Almiron with Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, said "serious discussions" regarding the 24-year-old are yet to take place:

"We have seen the speculation that has been frankly derisory. The figures have been chump-change. Those sorts of offers are not going to get us to even think about it. It is going to have to be a serious offer.

"He is someone who has spoken about challenging at the top from when we signed him. It has to be the right offer and club. Do we get something appropriate?"

Almiron bagged 13 goals and 13 assists in 38 matches for Atlanta this year and played a key role in the club winning the 2018 MLS Cup.

Football writer Lars Sivertsen would prefer to see him join the Magpies—where he would likely play a key role—ahead of the Gunners, but feels he would be well-suited to playing at Arsenal:

Newcastle desperately have need of his talents, as only Southampton have scored fewer than their 13 goals in 16 Premier League matches this season.

However, their record transfer remains Michael Owen, signed from Real Madrid in 2005, for £17 million. As such, they'll likely be priced out of a January move for Almiron, unless owner Mike Ashley can successfully complete a sale of the club in the coming weeks.

As for the Hammers, they spent a club-record £35 million on winger Felipe Anderson in the summer, so much would depend on their willingness to splash out a similar fee again.

The Gunners would likely have little problem meeting Atlanta's demands, though the presence of both Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their squad would make Almiron's capture somewhat unnecessary.

Unless manager Unai Emery is planning to phase one or both of them out of the team in favour of the Paraguayan, he could find himself struggling for game time at the Emirates Stadium.