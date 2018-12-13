Jose Canseco Tweets at 'Little Buddy' Donald Trump to Be New Chief of Staff

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Former MLB star Jose Canseco is used to hitting home runs, but he made a pitch to President Donald Trump on Wednesday night.

Canseco tweeted at Trump and offered to be his new chief of staff:

Trump is searching for a new chief of staff after announcing on Saturday that John F. Kelly will exit the post, although it was later confirmed Kelly will remain in the job until at least Jan. 2.

Canseco knows Trump dating back to his time on The Celebrity Apprentice 4, which aired in 2011.



The 17-year MLB veteran was never actually fired by Trump after quitting the show in its fifth week in order to spend time with his ailing father, who died of cancer shortly after.

Canseco has now tweeted at Trump regarding a job twice in the past two months.

He also appealed to President Trump in October to replace Nikki Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations:

Canseco seemingly has no political experience, although he did testify before Congress in 2005 during the hearings on steroid usage in baseball after admitting to using steroids in his book, Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big.

During his MLB career with the Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, Canseco clubbed 462 homers, was a six-time All-Star, won two World Series and was the 1988 American League MVP.