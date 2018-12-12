Baron Davis Rips Derek Fisher for Partnering with Lending Company for Athletes

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 6: Baron Davis #1 of the Los Angeles Clippers drives against Derek Fisher #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 6, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2010 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Baron Davis and Derek Fisher battled each other on the court as point guards during their playing careers, and the former isn't pleased with the latter's decision to join Luxury Asset Capital.

According to Darren Rovell of the Action Network, "Fisher has joined Luxury Asset Capital, an alternative financing vehicle for athletes that lends them in between $50K & $5M using their property, contracts & pension as collateral."

The news drew a pointed response from Davis:

He wasn't the only one to weigh in, as Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley warned others to stay away:

Business Wire shared an announcement from Luxury Asset Capital announcing the formation of a sports and entertainment group involving Fisher. It included a quote from the former NBA point guard and NBA Players Association president and current Los Angeles Sparks head coach:

"I know firsthand the financial challenges and situations athletes face both during and after their careers, and how the need arises for a range of financial approaches to meet them. Many times over the past 20+ years I have seen current and former players either miss opportunities or endure hardships due to cash-flow problems that easily could have been avoided through Luxury Asset Capital. I joined the firm to help ensure that the professional athlete community is aware of financial alternatives that can really simplify their lives."

Davis' comment is notable because former NBPA executive director Billy Hunter filed a lawsuit against Fisher and the association in 2013 in which he said Fisher undermined the players by going behind the association's back and negotiating unfavorable terms.

