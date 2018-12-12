Yankees News: GM Brian Cashman Says Team Is a 'Fully Operational Death Star'

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Empire and its Death Star lost during the Star Wars films, so perhaps it's appropriate New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is comparing his team to the dark side after the archrival Boston Red Sox won the World Series.

"We're a fully operational Death Star," Cashman said about his team, per Erik Boland of Newsday.

Marc Carig of The Athletic added some context, noting his interpretation was Cashman meant the team is "always ready to pivot," while Coley Harvey of ESPN shared the quote in full:

This is a marquee offseason for the Bronx Bombers as they look to make up the gap on the Red Sox in the American League East. New York has made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons but hasn't won a World Series since 2009, which is quite the drought for a franchise with 27 championships.

The Yankees already traded for starting pitcher James Paxton, but one of the primary questions surrounding them is whether they will add one of the two biggest names on the free-agency market—Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported the team is not interested in giving Machado a $300 million contract, while reporter Bryan Hoch pointed out Cashman suggested Harper isn't an ideal fit for the team given the fact it already has six outfielders.

Still, CBS Sports' Jim Bowden said "Manny Machado's first choice is the New York Yankees" if the price is right, and he could help fill in for the injured Didi Gregorius, who will miss the start of the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery.

Either Harper or Machado would be a significant addition to a lineup that drilled a single-season record 276 home runs in 2018.

The question now is whether the "fully operational Death Star" wants to add any more weapons.