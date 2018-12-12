Unai Emery Says Signing a Defender a 'Good Option' for Arsenal in January

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Arsenal could sign a defender during the January transfer window after head coach Unai Emery said it would be a "good option" to add to his choices at the back and help ease an injury-hit defence.

Emery explained his thinking, per Mark Mann-Bryans of Press Association Sport (h/t Daily Mail): "I think if we can take one player to help us at centre-back, I think it's a good option."

However, Emery also pointed out how he is prepared to wait and assess those set to return from injury: "The transfer (window) is not easy...[Laurent] Koscielny is coming back, and for the team, it's very important he is coming back."

The reference to Koscielny could be key since the 33-year-old has not started since May. Koscielny ruptured his Achilles during the second leg of Arsenal's Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid last season.

Koscielny only recently returned to the first team, but Emery said the Frenchman is in line to start in the same competition when the Gunners host Qarabag on Thursday:

Having Koscielny back would help ease a mounting injury crisis at the heart of Arsenal's defence.

Rob Holding tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the recent 2-2 draw against Manchester United and is out for the season. Meanwhile, fellow centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has a hamstring problem after Saturday's 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Their absences create a dilemma for Emery, who has favoured playing a back three recently. The 47-year-old discussed his other options, referencing the eventual return of 21-year-old Konstantinos Mavropanos, who has been out with a groin injury.

Emery also pointed out how players from different positions could help: "Another option we can play with two, with three, Nacho Monreal and (Stephan) Lichtsteiner can play in this position. I prefer to use, if we can, a specialist centre-back."

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

His desire for such a specialist could well see Arsenal active during the January transfer window. Aside from Holding and Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who is suspended against Qarabag, has also dealt with injuries this season.

Koscielny's return to his best can't be assumed since he's now 33 and overcoming what can be a career-threatening injury for many. Calum Chambers being on loan at fellow Premier League side Fulham reduces the possibilities further.

Chambers could help, but his spell with the Cottagers has suggested the former Southampton prospect may be better suited further forward:

Midfielder Mohamed Elneny is capable of slotting in at the back, having played in a three-man defence for Emery's predecessor, Arsene Wenger, at times last season.

Yet just like playing full-backs in the middle, moving Elneny would be a stopgap option for a Gunners side facing five league fixtures during the Christmas and New Year's period, as well as a Carabao Cup home quarter-final against north London derby rival Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Reinforcements at the back wouldn't just give Emery more choices; they would help improve a defence that's conceded 20 goals in 16 league matches this season.