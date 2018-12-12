Pep Guardiola Discusses 'Perfect' Phil Foden Deal, Brahim Diaz, Jadon Sancho

VI-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed the "perfect" new contract for youngster Phil Foden, expressing his delight the 18-year-old didn't follow the example of Jadon Sancho. He also hinted Brahim Diaz is set to leave the club.

As reported by Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, Foden's new contract will run until 2024, and Guardiola was happy to get the renewal out of the way:

"My statement is that I'm delighted, I'm happy. It would be our desire for Jadon, Brahim to stay here, that was our wish.

"With Phil we convinced him because we believe he has something unique, he's a special player, like Jadon and Brahim. Now keep going.

"We will help him be a better player and he will help us be a better team. He's an incredible fighter and he's a City fan. We saw his mum and dad, they are happy as well.

"It's a perfect deal. Congratulations to him and the club."

Foden took to social media to express his delight at committing his future to his boyhood club:

The teenager didn't follow the example of Sancho, who left City's academy to join Borussia Dortmund. He has blossomed since making the move to Germany, becoming one of the most exciting young attacking prospects in the world in a short time.

As shared by FootballTalentScoutm, his Bundesliga statistics are incredible:

Diaz is expected to follow in the footsteps of Sancho and leave the Etihad Stadium in search of more immediate opportunities elsewhere, per Bajkowski. While he's yet to officially announce his intentions, Guardiola's comments indicate he's as good as gone, with the Spaniard no longer counting on his compatriot.

Guardiola has patiently introduced Foden into the squad since he gave him his debut in 2017. The youngster hasn't been a major factor yet this season, playing less than 100 Premier League minutes in total, according to WhoScored.com.

His decision to stay at the club for the foreseeable future means he'll likely have a far harder time breaking through and realising his potential than Sancho, who is playing far more minutes earlier in his career.

He'll have his work cut out at the Etihad, although Guardiola seems a fan of the youngster.