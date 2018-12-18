0 of 30

Every MLB free-agent signing comes with some degree of risk.

The more years and dollars a team commits to a player, the more risk is involved, and sometimes a huge financial commitment can blow up in a team's face.

That's what we'll be focusing on here: those unmitigated disasters.

Ahead, we've selected each MLB team's biggest free-agency fail of the past decade, along with a few honorable mentions for each club to paint a better picture of the full field of contenders.

The parameters were simple. In order to be considered, a player had to have:

Signed his contract no earlier than the 2008-09 offseason.

Been officially declared a free agent prior to signing. That took in-season contract extensions out of the equation but did open the door to include players who tested the market and then re-signed with their original teams, such as the fellow pictured above.

Simple as that. Now let's get started.