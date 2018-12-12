Lamar Jackson to Start over Joe Flacco for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 15

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced rookie Lamar Jackson as his starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Harbaugh added that veteran Joe Flacco will serve as the backup.

Jackson has started each of the past four games, and Baltimore has posted a 3-1 record during that stretch.

