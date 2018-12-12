Lamar Jackson to Start over Joe Flacco for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 15

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2018

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced rookie Lamar Jackson as his starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Harbaugh added that veteran Joe Flacco will serve as the backup.

Jackson has started each of the past four games, and Baltimore has posted a 3-1 record during that stretch.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Camp's Week 15 Fantasy Big Board

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Camp's Week 15 Fantasy Big Board

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wentz (Back) May Sit Out Rest of the Year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Wentz (Back) May Sit Out Rest of the Year

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jackson to Start Week 15 Over Flacco

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Jackson to Start Week 15 Over Flacco

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Players Ready to Become Household Names

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    NFL Players Ready to Become Household Names

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report