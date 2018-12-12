Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It’s officially fantasy-playoff season. This means that it’s as important as it’s ever been to make the right decisions with your rosters. One notable mistake, and your season is over.

The trick, of course, is to not overthink things at the top, while focusing on making the right choices at the bottom of your roster. You’re not going to sit Todd Gurley or Drew Brees just because that had poor Week 14 outings, at least you shouldn’t.

It’s the fringe starters you really have to analyze. If you can get an extra five points out of your WR3 or your FLEX, it can be the difference between winning and losing. We’re here to help you get those additional points by looking at some fringe starters at each skill position—quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end—and providing some start-sit advice for each.

All decisions are based on PPR scoring formats. All fantasy matchup information via FantasyPros.

Quarterback

Start 'Em: Lamar Jackson vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Unless the Baltimore Ravens decide to get put Joe Flacco back in the starting lineup, we love Lamar Jackson's matchup at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. They've also allowed the fourth-most points to opposing running backs. Because Jackson is capable of gashing a team both on the ground and through the air, both of these rankings are important.

Last week, for example, Jackson had 147 yards passing, 71 yards rushing and two touchdowns. This is a stat line that should be considered his floor against the Buccaneers.

Sit 'Em: Eli Manning vs. Tennessee Titans

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has started stringing together some sound fantasy outings. Against the Washington Redskins last week, for example, he passed for just 197 yards, but he also threw three touchdowns.

We don't expect him to have as much success against a stiff Tennessee Titans defense, though. Tennessee's pass rush is capable of pressuring Manning with consistency, and that will likely lead to mistakes, turnovers and a subpar performance.

The Titans have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. The trend will continue against Manning.

Running Back

Start 'Em: Jalen Richard at Cincinnati Bengals



Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard has seen his stock rise ever since Marshawn Lynch went on injured reserve. He's in a committee backfield with Doug Martin, but he's the primary receiving option, and a tremendous one at that.

"Jalen Richard might be the MVP of our team," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, per Scott Bair of NBCSports.com. "He’s a mean guy, tough guy when the game starts. He is always hard to tackle."

His receiving ability makes Richard the Raiders back to have in PPR leagues. Expect him to bounce back from a one-reception, 29 yards performance this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Sit 'Em: Marlon Mack vs. Dallas Cowboys

Like Richard, Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack is in a committee backfield. He hasn't been heavily involved in the passing game, though—he has just 12 receptions on the season—and he's been extremely touchdown-dependent in recent weeks.

We don't like Mack against the Dallas Cowboys defense, which has been a tough nut to crack as of late. Dallas is currently allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. That doesn't bode well for a running back who gets most of his touches on the ground.

If you have the option, go with Colts back Nyheim Hines instead. He has 52 receptions on the season, a ton of PPR value, and therefore a higher floor against Dallas.

Wide Receiver

Start 'Em: Curtis Samuel vs. New Orleans Saints

The Carolina Panthers are battling through both Cam Newton's shoulder injury and a five-game losing streak. While we don't expect them to end that streak against the Saints, but we do expect them to come out swinging.

This is why we like Curtis Samuel and the expanding role he has in Carolina's offense. Samuel has 10 receptions over the past two weeks, and has at least 80 receiving yards in each of his last two games.

Against a Saints defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing receivers, Samuel is a terrific streaming option.

Sit 'Em: Dante Pettis vs. Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis has been a strong fantasy option over the last couple weeks. He has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last three games and has 12 receptions over that span.

However, we don't like Pettis' matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. If you missed their game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday night, well, it wasn't pretty. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings passing attack was shut down basically the entire game. Star receiver Adam Thielen finished with a solid five receptions and 70 yards, but those didn't come easy.

Pettis isn't on Thielen's level quite yet, and we'd recommend sitting him in what could be a blowout loss for San Francisco.

Tight End

Start 'Em: Benjamin Watson at Carolina Panthers



Saints tight end Benjamin Watson isn't a regular fantasy star. However, we want a piece of the Saints offense in a rivalry game against the Panthers, and Watson has a tremendous matchup.

Carolina has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.

Watson hasn't had a strong fantasy outing since Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown in that game, though, and that's the kind of performance we expect from him against Carolina.

Sit 'Em: Jimmy Graham at Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears completely shut down the Los Angeles Rams offense last Sunday night, and it's hard to think the defense won't do the same to the Green Bay Packers. Therefore, we're not high on any of the Packers options this week, and we're particularly down on tight end Jimmy Graham.

Aaron Rodgers is still worth a start you aren't going to find many more consistent options. Running back Aaron Jones is safe too, because he should see a significant amount of touches. Graham, though, isn't a major part of the offense, even in good matchups.

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, for example, Graham had just two receptions for 13 yards. Against a Bears defense that has allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends, he's a safe sit.