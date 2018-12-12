Juan Mata Says He's Happy at Manchester United Amid Contract Rumours

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has said he would be open to extending his contract at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard's deal is set to expire at the end of the campaign, prompting some speculation over his future. When asked about whether progress was being made in regards to a new contract, Mata said he would like to remain at United for a while yet, per Sky Sports.

"All I can say is that I'm happy in Manchester and in England," he said. "I've been in England for some years now and I'm very happy to be in this incredible club, so let's see what happens but, at the moment, I'm very happy."

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Simon Peach of the Press Association (h/t MailOnline) noted it's been reported talks are under way between Mata and the Red Devils over extending his terms. If a new deal isn't agreed by 2019, clubs from overseas would be able to approach the 30-year-old with a view to agreeing a pre-contract ahead of a free transfer next summer.

It's been reported by El Gol Digital (h/t James Walters of the Daily Express) the former Chelsea and Valencia playmaker does have interest from suitors in the form of European champions Real Madrid.

Having sold Mata to United from Chelsea in January 2014, few expected Jose Mourinho to still be calling on the player years on.

Yet Mata has shown this season he still has a lot to offer. The man himself noted he reached two landmarks on Saturday in the 4-1 win over Fulham:

Football journalist Liam Canning said the No. 8 always seems to have a positive influence on the team:

Although United supporters will be keen to see the team refresh their attacking options this summer, getting Mata secured to another deal would be a smart move.

Not only is he a gifted player who can fill different roles, Mata is one of a few players in the current United squad who is unanimously popular among the fanbase. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News commented on the nature of the Red Devils star:

Football is a ruthless game, especially at the highest level, and some United supporters may look at certain facets of the squad and encourage the team to move on.

Yet Mata has experience, is versatile and is clearly someone Mourinho has come to trust in their years working together in Manchester. If United didn't move to tie him down, you sense there would be a number of high-profile clubs across Europe ready to add Mata to their ranks.