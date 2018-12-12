Atletico Madrid Will Reportedly Move for Edinson Cavani If They Sell Diego Costa

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the European Champions League football match Crvena Zvezda Belgrade vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on December 11, 2018 at Rajko-Mitic stadium in Belgarde. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid will reportedly make a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in January if they manage to offload Diego Costa to a Chinese club. 

According to Le 10 Sport (h/t Goal), the La Liga team would hope to recoup around €70 million (£63.4 million) by selling Costa to the Chinese Super League, funds they would then use to tempt PSG into selling Cavani, who has only 18 months left on his contract at the Parc des Princes. 

                                           

