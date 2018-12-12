Atletico Madrid Will Reportedly Move for Edinson Cavani If They Sell Diego Costa

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid will reportedly make a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in January if they manage to offload Diego Costa to a Chinese club.

According to Le 10 Sport (h/t Goal), the La Liga team would hope to recoup around €70 million (£63.4 million) by selling Costa to the Chinese Super League, funds they would then use to tempt PSG into selling Cavani, who has only 18 months left on his contract at the Parc des Princes.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.