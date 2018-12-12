Jurgen Klopp Unsure of Severity of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip Injuries

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is unsure of the severity of injuries picked up by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League win over Napoli.

The Reds qualified for the knockout stages of the competition on the back of Mohamed Salah's first-half goal in a 1-0 win, although the victory does appear to have come at a cost, with the two defenders in question picking up ailments.

Klopp was asked about reports that said Matip had gone to hospital to have a shoulder issue assessed and spoke about why Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Dejan Lovren late in the game, per Goal.

"I'm not sure," said Klopp on Matip's issue. "Nobody told me anything about [Joel's] shoulder, so hopefully that's a good sign. Trent got a knock on his foot, we are not sure about what exactly it is. It is painful."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.