Jurgen Klopp Unsure of Severity of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip Injuries

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Jurgen Klopp the manager of Liverpool shakes hands with Trent Alexander-Arnold after he was substituted during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool and SSC Napoli at Anfield on December 11, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is unsure of the severity of injuries picked up by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League win over Napoli. 

The Reds qualified for the knockout stages of the competition on the back of Mohamed Salah's first-half goal in a 1-0 win, although the victory does appear to have come at a cost, with the two defenders in question picking up ailments.

Klopp was asked about reports that said Matip had gone to hospital to have a shoulder issue assessed and spoke about why Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Dejan Lovren late in the game, per Goal.

"I'm not sure," said Klopp on Matip's issue. "Nobody told me anything about [Joel's] shoulder, so hopefully that's a good sign. Trent got a knock on his foot, we are not sure about what exactly it is. It is painful."

      

