Jurgen Klopp Praises Alisson Becker, Says He Has 'No Words' for Napoli Save

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he has "no words" to describe the save made by his goalkeeper Alisson Becker to help the team beat Napoli 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds needed to win 1-0 or by two clear goals to secure their progression into the knockout stages of the competition and were comfortable for large portions of the clash at Anfield after Mohamed Salah's opening goal. However, Napoli had a brilliant chance to equalise in stoppage time, but Arkadiusz Milik's effort was stopped by Alisson.

Afterwards Klopp was praised the Brazil international, per Glenn Price of ESPN FC.

"The goal Mo scored—what a goal, unbelievable," said the German. "And the save Ali made—I have no words for that."

Here's the moment in question:

Liverpool paid what was a world-record sum for a goalkeeper in the summer to bring in Alisson from Roma. Klopp said the £64.6 million man is looking like a bargain as the weeks go by.

"If I knew Alisson was this good—I would have paid double," he said, per Dominic King of the Daily Mail. "Wow, what a game. I am not sure a manager could be prouder of a team than I am."

Ahead of this encounter, Squawka noted Liverpool have done some fine business in the transfer window with Roma, with their former players crucial on the night against Napoli:

While Liverpool paid such a fee to sign Alisson he has arguably had as big an impact on the team as any acquisition made by Klopp in his time at Anfield.

Although he was lauded for his distribution skills when joining—that part of his game has been impressive too—it's his traditional goalkeeping qualities that have helped Liverpool become one of the meanest defensive sides in Europe.

As football journalist Peter Hall noted, he has a habit of making the spectacular look simple because the fundamentals of his game are so good:

It's been a long time since Liverpool have been able to boast a goalkeeper of this calibre. BBC Sport's Phil McNulty noted that with Alisson and Virgil van Dijk at the base of the team, this is a much more balanced outfit:

The stop from Alisson keeps Liverpudlian dreams alive heading into 2019. Not only is this a team capable of succeeding in the Champions League—they've improved since making it to the final last year—the Reds are also top of the Premier League.

While it will be a huge challenge for Klopp's side to win either of those prizes, the work the club have done in the transfer market appears to be edging them closer and closer to major successes. If they are going to accomplish something special in the Champions League, many will reflect on Alisson's stop from Milik as a pivotal moment.