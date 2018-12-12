Jose Mourinho Talks Paul Pogba, Jorge Mendes Ahead of UCL Clash vs. Valencia

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho refused to give a proper answer when challenged on why he has failed to get the best out of Paul Pogba ahead of Manchester United's Wednesday clash against Valencia.

The Frenchman is set to be handed his first start in three matches for the UEFA Champions League fixture, which Mourinho said is likely to have little impact on Group H given United and Juventus have already qualified for the last 16.

Per Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, the Portuguese manager was in no mood to respond after being challenged on Pogba's form: "I don't think your question goes in the direction of what I want to answer or listen. I don't like your question. I don't like the direction."

He was also evasive when asked about a statement released by his agent, Jorge Mendes, last week which denied rumours Mourinho could depart United.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss said he had nothing to do with the statement, per Wheeler: "Which statement? No, I've nothing to do with the statement. It's just a statement, it's not my statement. I didn't know at all, and I don't care about it. Nobody in Manchester or connected with Manchester cares more about the club than myself."

Mourinho's United enjoyed a rare easy win on Saturday as they thrashed Fulham 4-1.

They will hope for another satisfying outing at the Mestalla on Wednesday, but it is likely to be a game lacking in intensity.

Valencia are already certain to finish third in Group H, and United's only chance of claiming top spot is if they beat Los Che and Juventus fail to win away at Young Boys.

Mourinho looks set to field a weakened team ahead of Sunday's crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool. He has included some academy players in the squad:

It is a refection of Pogba's current status in the United setup that he is set to start against Valencia.

The 25-year-old has endured another frustrating season with the Red Devils after performing brilliantly for France in the summer as they won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In the midfielder's most recent start against Southampton—when United had to come back from 2-0 down to take a point—he was wasteful with the ball:

Wednesday's clash may well be an audition for Pogba to get back in the starting XI again for United's trip to Anfield.

But if Mourinho is not convinced Pogba can look after the ball better he could well be back on the bench for the visit to Liverpool.