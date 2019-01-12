Chiefs Rumors: Sammy Watkins to Return from Foot Injury vs. Colts for Playoffs

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins is expected to return to the field on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts following an extended absence due to a foot injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN noted that Watkins' "foot was heavily taped in practice this week and he was limited, but he was able to practice. Coach Andy Reid said Watkins got good work in Thursday."

Watkins was injured in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns and last played during the regular season on Nov. 19 against the Los Angeles Rams in an epic shootout, where he caught his lone target for four yards.

Watkins, 25, registered 40 receptions for 519 yards and three scores during the regular season, providing Patrick Mahomes with a nice third option in the passing game behind the electric Tyreek Hill and tight end extraordinaire Travis Kelce.

For the 2018 season, Watkins earned a grade of 73.5 from Pro Football Focus, 35th among wideouts.

Watkins also gives the team another field-stretching deep threat, making them one of the most difficult offenses to stop when he's healthy.

The Chiefs do have solid depth at the position, however. With Watkins out, Mahomes relied heavily on Hill and Kelce, while Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson saw their roles expand. The team also signed former Buffalo Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin to bolster its depth.

None of those players offer the upside that Watkins brings to the table, however, so the Chiefs could see a boost offensively if Watkins is able to return at full speed on Saturday.