Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2018 MLB Winter Meetings

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Of the deals that went down during the winter meetings, none was as big as Andrew McCutchen signing with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies signed McCutchen to a three-year, $50 million contract Tuesday, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. Their primary mission for the offseason is to add as many quality bats as they can. As his .820 OPS and 48 home runs since 2017 go to show, the 2013 National League MVP still offers one of those even in his post-prime state.

Yet, it's McCutchen himself who's the big winner here.

His contract is the richest for a hitter to this point in the winter. It's also more than the 32-year-old was projected to get. MLB Trade Rumors and FanGraphs, for example, expected McCutchen to land in the $42 million to $45 million range.

Beyond the money, McCutchen has to like the fit. He's joined a team with World Series aspirations. And after spending most of his first 10 seasons hitting at PNC Park and AT&T Park, McCutchen must be thrilled about the prospect of hitting at Citizens Bank Park on a regular basis.