WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 11

Credit: WWE.com

At WrestleMania 34, Charlotte Flair ended the 914-day undefeated streak of Asuka. Tuesday night, five days before those two women join Becky Lynch for a Triple Threat Tables, Ladders & Chairs match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, the women renewed their rivalry in the main event.

Before the match, Lynch made her presence felt, joining the commentary team.

Asuka took the fight to her opponent early, trapping her in a knee bar before grounding her with a German suplex. Flair responded with a big boot to the face that slowed The Empress of Tomorrow's momentum.

Asuka responded with an Asuka Lock, attempting to tap her opponent out early in the match. Flair escaped, driving her opponent to the mat. An alert and tenacious Asuka reapplied the hold, catching her opponent off guard.

Back from the break, Asuka had Flair trapped in an octopus submission. Every attempt Flair had to break free from her opponent's grip and create separation, Asuka cut her off and grounded her.

Flair finally did seize control of the match, targeting the knee and applying the Figure Four. Asuka reversed it, causing pain to her opponent. Flair recovered, though, and continued to attack the knee. She wrapped the knee around the ring post, stopping to stare down Lynch.

Asuka countered a Figure Four attempt with an inside cradle for two.

Asuka fought back and blasted Flair, scoring a count of two. Flair answered with a near-fall of her own off a spear. The Empress caught Flair with the Asuka Lock, but the women fell to the floor. A sense of desperation setting in, Flair grabbed a kendo stick and blasted her opponent with it, drawing a disqualification.

Lynch rose from the announce table and looked on approvingly. As she tried to walk away, Flair hit her with the stick. She returned her focus to Asuka, but Lynch took the fight to her. Asuka finally recovered and beat both of her opponents down, using the kendo stick to pummel her rivals.

The Empress of Tomorrow stood tall as the show faded to black, both women lying at her feet.

Result

Asuka defeated Flair via disqualification

Grade

A

Analysis

While it was nowhere near the quality of their WrestleMania bout, the main event of Tuesday's show was the hard-fought, hard-hitting match one would expect from two women of such in-ring quality.

The finish allowed both to save face and set up the intense, violent conclusion in which the kendo stick featured prominently. Expect that to be the case Sunday night, too.

Asuka standing tall was essential in that she needed to be rebuilt into a threat to the title after the manner in which she has been booked over the last six months.

WWE Creative succeeded in building anticipation and excitement for Sunday's match, so much so that it almost certainly has to be the main event of the pay-per-view or risk overshadowing everything else on the card.