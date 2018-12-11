Report: Ed Woodward Wants Mesut Ozil at Manchester United

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Manchester United could swoop for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil because executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reportedly desires the German.

According to Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News (h/t the Daily Express' Jack Otway), the Red Devils supremo could be ready to trigger an approach for the former Real Madrid star as he considers his club's transfer options in January.

Ozil worked with United manager Jose Mourinho at Los Blancos, and the pair formed a strong working relationship in the Spanish capital.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Woodward sanctioned the deal to sign Alexis Sanchez from the Gunners 12 months ago, and the United chief could once again raid the north London club in a defiant show of strength.

According to Duncker, various bookmakers make United favourites to capture the World Cup winner, with his career at Arsenal in doubt after the arrival of new boss Unai Emery.

Emery's tactics do not rely on the creative player, and Ozil will have to fight for his place after a spell on the treatment table.

Ozil recently shared footage of his rehabilitation on Twitter:

Per Duncker, Woodward continues to pursue talent with high commercial values, and this was the reason United made their move for Sanchez last term.

Mourinho has previously proved he knows how to get the best from the forward, and United have certainly lacked creativity since the Portuguese took over. The Manchester giants are desperate to find an individual who can inspire and refresh the starting XI.

However, United are eight points behind the Gunners in the Premier League, and convincing Ozil to join a club that appears to be failing could be difficult.

Juan Mata is out of contract at the end of the season and if the Spain international chooses to move on, the Arsenal attacker would be the ideal replacement.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Woodward and Mourinho have reportedly clashed over signings in recent transfer windows, and United's primary concern remains a weakness at centre-back.

A financial package for Ozil would surely eat into any amount available for a new defender, but Woodward has appeared to be motivated to sign superstars over positional needs.

Ozil can cut a frustrating figure on the pitch, and United supporters will be put off by the player's lack of work rate and grafting.

The Arsenal maverick is not the man Mourinho needs, but it will be Woodward's choice who arrives at Old Trafford in the weeks ahead.