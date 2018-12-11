Ryan Tannehill Has Stem Cells in Cayman Islands to Improve His 'Quality of Life'

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn't taking any chances—he's going to be ready for whatever life throws his way.

The 30-year-old Tannehill confirmed, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, on Tuesday that he has stem cells banked in the Grand Cayman Islands:

"Things are going to be hurting a little bit when I'm older; it's just the nature of the business, so to have something available, to help heal from that, is huge. Whether it’s from an injury in practice, or I tweak something during the offseason, or in 20 years after my career is done...I have these cells banked in Grand Cayman, and I'm able to use those in order to improve my quality of life and be able to enjoy the rest of my life."

That comes after he talked about his health in a video for Regenexx over the summer:

Tannehill suffered a partial tear of his ACL during the 2016 season and opted for stem cell treatment rather than surgery. He would miss the 2017 season after tearing his ACL during an August practice, requiring an operation that time around.

A shoulder injury cost Tannehill more than a month this season. The former first-round pick has been solid when healthy, though, completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,578 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games this season.

At 7-6, Miami is currently tied for the second wild-card spot in the AFC.