Pirates' Ivan Nova Reportedly Traded to White Sox

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 26: Ivan Nova #46 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning on September 26, 2018 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
David Banks/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly reached an agreement Tuesday to trade starting pitcher Ivan Nova to the Chicago White Sox.

Ken Rosenthal and Robert Murray of The Athletic first reported the deal. Jon Heyman of Fancred provided further details, though the exact terms weren't immediately released:

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

