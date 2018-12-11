Pirates' Ivan Nova Reportedly Traded to White Sox

David Banks/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly reached an agreement Tuesday to trade starting pitcher Ivan Nova to the Chicago White Sox.

Ken Rosenthal and Robert Murray of The Athletic first reported the deal. Jon Heyman of Fancred provided further details, though the exact terms weren't immediately released:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.