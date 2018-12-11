Atletico's Enrique Cerezo: 'Don't Like to Talk About Money' to Women Reporters

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo made a sexist comment to a female reporter on Tuesday after she asked him a question relating to the club's finances.

Sports journalist Richard Martin relayed the exchange between the 70-year-old and the journalist:

Cerezo spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of his side's trip to Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

