Atletico's Enrique Cerezo: 'Don't Like to Talk About Money' to Women Reporters

Atletico's Enrique Cerezo: 'Don't Like to Talk About Money' to Women ReportersDecember 11, 2018
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo made a sexist comment to a female reporter on Tuesday after she asked him a question relating to the club's finances.
Sports journalist Richard Martin relayed the exchange between the 70-year-old and the journalist:
Richard Martin @Rich9908
Atletico president Enrique Cerezo said live on air today, when asked by a female reporter if Atletico had budget to renew Diego Godin's contract: "I dont like to talk about money, much less with a woman."
Cerezo spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of his side's trip to Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
