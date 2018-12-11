Atletico's Enrique Cerezo: 'Don't Like to Talk About Money' to Women Reporters

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo speaks during the official presentation of Atletico Madrid's new French midfielder Thomas Lemar at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on July 30, 2018. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)
JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo made a sexist comment to a female reporter on Tuesday after she asked him a question relating to the club's finances.

Sports journalist Richard Martin relayed the exchange between the 70-year-old and the journalist:

Cerezo spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of his side's trip to Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

                                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Rooney Meets Trump at the White House

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Rooney Meets Trump at the White House

    via mirror

    B/R Live: Watch Liverpool vs. Napoli

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Live: Watch Liverpool vs. Napoli

    via B/R Live

    Report: Man City 'Ready to Pay' Saul's $170M Release Clause

    Atletico Madrid logo
    Atletico Madrid

    Report: Man City 'Ready to Pay' Saul's $170M Release Clause

    Tom Coast
    via Sport Witness

    Report: Zlatan to Stay with Galaxy

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Zlatan to Stay with Galaxy

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report