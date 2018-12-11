Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reportedly Agrees to New LA Galaxy Contract

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

Los Angeles Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, of Sweden, dribbles the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles FC Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly in line to agree a new contract to remain with L.A. Galaxy in Major League Soccer.

The Swedish icon had been linked with a return to European football, but it appears the striker will remain in California.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle tweeted the former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain superstar will be given a new deal by the MLS side, becoming a designated player.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

