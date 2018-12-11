Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reportedly Agrees to New LA Galaxy Contract

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly in line to agree a new contract to remain with L.A. Galaxy in Major League Soccer.

The Swedish icon had been linked with a return to European football, but it appears the striker will remain in California.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle tweeted the former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain superstar will be given a new deal by the MLS side, becoming a designated player.

