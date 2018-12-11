Mohamed Salah, Liverpool Advance to UCL Round of 16 with Win vs. Napoli

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool progressed to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday after securing a 1-0 win over Napoli at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah scored the decisive goal in the 34th minute, finishing from a tight angle after he impressively turned Mario Rui and wriggled past Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Reds missed several chances to build on their lead against the Serie A side, with David Ospina doing well to deny Salah and Sadio Mane in the second half.

Mane also contrived to produce two inexplicable misses from close range, but Napoli were unable to punish their wastefulness in front of goal and will drop into the UEFA Europa League.

Unsung Milner as Vital to Liverpool as Salah

Salah will grab the headlines for his fine goal, and it's easy to see why:

The Egyptian is talismanic for the Reds, but James Milner—who supplied the pass for Salah—is similarly crucial to the cause.

As Opta's Duncan Alexander illustrated, the Englishman has been an impressive creative force in Europe for Liverpool:

On top of being an incisive contributor with his passing in the final third, the 32-year-old continues to shine as a tireless source of running in their engine room, helping them apply their press with work rate and intensity.

Football statistician Dave O'Brien shared his numbers from the first half against Napoli, as he impressed going forward and defensively:

Though much of his work often goes unheralded, Milner is one of the Reds' most influential players.

What's Next

Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League, while Napoli travel to Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday as well.

