Predicting Where Every Top Available MLB Star Will Sign Post-Winter Meetings

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Harper needs no introduction, so let's cut to the chase and look at his market.

Perhaps it's indicative that there seems to be a real possibility of the 2015 National League MVP ending up with the White Sox. His higher-profile suitors—namely the Phillies, Cubs, Yankees, Nationals and Dodgers—have either downplayed the possibility of signing him or settled in to play hardball with Scott Boras.

The White Sox, on the other hand, have both the glaring need and the mountain of funds to be a fit for Harper. If the money's right, he might take a leap of faith on their contention chances for the near future.

However, it's easy to imagine the Dodgers crashing that particular party.

There isn't room in their outfield or their payroll for Harper right now, but the Dodgers seem determined to change that. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, they're trying to trade Matt Kemp and/or Yasiel Puig. Feinsand also reports that Alex Wood is on the chopping block.

If the stars align just right, the Dodgers could clear roughly $40 million in payroll and still be one great player away from becoming the clear team to beat in the National League. Enter Harper, mission accomplished.

Prediction: Dodgers