NFL Predictions Week 15: Top Odds, Picks, Projections for Every Game on Schedule

The NFL Week 15 schedule is littered with more meaningful games than we thought because of how the previous week played out.

With wild-card races in both conferences still wide open and a few divisional titles up for grabs, almost all of the Week 15 games carry some sort of playoff implications.

Once Thursday's battle for first place in the AFC West concludes, the focus of the AFC shifts to the clash of division leaders in Pittsburgh.

Over in the NFC, there are a handful of games that will affect the race for the No. 6 seed, including a contest that no one wants to admit they're going to get excited for.

NFL Week 15 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET.

Thursday, December 13

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City (-3.5) (8:20 p.m., Fox)

Saturday, December 15

Houston (-6) at New York Jets (4:30 p.m., NFL Network)

Cleveland at Denver (-3) (8:20 p.m., NFL Network)

Sunday, December 16

Oakland at Cincinnati (-3) (1 p.m., CBS)

Miami at Minnesota (-7.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Tennessee at New York Giants (-2.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Washington at Jacksonville (-7) (1 p.m., CBS)

Arizona at Atlanta (-8.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Detroit at Buffalo (-2.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Green Bay at Chicago (-5.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Dallas at Indianapolis (-3) (1 p.m., Fox)

Tampa Bay at Baltimore (-8) (1 p.m., Fox)

Seattle (-6) at San Francisco (4:05 p.m., Fox)

New England (-3) at Pittsburgh 4:25 p.m., CBS)

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams (-9) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, December 17

New Orleans (-6.5) at Carolina (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

All games are also available on FuboTV.

Odds obtained from OddsShark. Picks against the spread in bold.

Projections

Patriots 28, Steelers 17

We're not used to seeing the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers stumbling into their late-season matchup.

The Patriots lost in shocking fashion on a last-second play to Miami in Week 14, while Pittsburgh comes into the clash at Heinz Field on a three-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh needs a victory more than New England, as it could fall out of the AFC North lead with a home loss to Bill Belichick and Co. Sunday and road defeat to New Orleans in Week 16.

The Steelers could be without running back James Conner for the second straight game, as NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported the team is taking a cautious approach to his ankle injury.

"I would not be surprised based on what I know if he misses next week as well," Rapoport said before Week 14's Sunday games. "They're going to re-evaluate this on Monday, but that at least seems the direction they're going in."

Without Conner, the Steelers totaled 40 yards on the ground in their 24-21 loss to Oakland, but the absence of the running back wasn't the only reason why Mike Tomlin's team lost.

The Steelers gave up 14 fourth-quarter points and allowed Derek Carr to throw for 322 passing yards.

If Pittsburgh lets New England put up similar numbers, the Steelers won't stand a chance against the defending AFC champion.

The Patriots have their own defensive concerns, as they've given up 34 points in each of their last two defeats.

However in their last four victories, the Patriots have conceded 17 points or less, which is what we'll see Sunday, as they smother Pittsburgh's running game, put pressure on Ben Roethlisberger and challenge him to make throws on the run and out of the pocket.

While the New England defense frustrates the Steelers, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will be busy tearing up the Pittsburgh secondary by replicating Gronkowski's 107-yard receiving performance from Week 14.

Pittsburgh will keep the game close for stretches, but New England is getting healthy on offense at the right time and it'll overpower the Steelers in the fourth quarter.

Jaguars 17, Redskins 9

By the time Sunday rolls around, you'll convince yourself to bet on and watch the worst quarterback matchup of Week 15.

And as much as you don't want to view Cody Kessler square off against either Mark Sanchez or Josh Johnson, Sunday's game in Jacksonville actually carries some meaning.

After Minnesota fell to Seattle Monday night, the Redskins are still alive in the NFC wild-card race, and they'll use that to build up motivation in the middle of a four-game losing streak in which everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.

Jacksonville comes into Week 15 in an even worse situation, as its lost eight of its last nine, but there's still an opportunity for it to play spoiler in the upcoming weeks with Washington, Miami and Houston left on the schedule.

The question for both sides is how much fight do they have left in them following a string of debilitating blows.

Redskins running backs Chris Thompson and Adrian Peterson have to be champing at the bit to face a Jacksonville defense that allowed 264 rushing yards to Tennessee in Week 14, but with an extra three days to regroup, the Jaguars will come out strong on the interior.

The slightest of advantages created in the clash at TIAA Bank Field will be earned by Jacksonville's passing defense, which ranks second in passing yards conceded per game.

The Jalen Ramsey-led secondary will make enough plays and set up the Jaguars offense with good field position to score on a few occasions in the second half.

As bad as the loss will be for Washington, it still might be in the NFC wild-card mix since Minnesota, Philadelphia and Carolina all face tough matchups in Week 15.

