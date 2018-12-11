Report: Manchester United 'Most Determined' in Tanguy Ndombele Transfer Race

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

LILLE, FRANCE - DECEMBER 1: Tanguy Ndombele Alvaro of Olympique Lyon during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Lyon at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 1, 2018 in Lille France (Photo by Angelo Blankespoor/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a number of clubs recently, but Manchester United are reportedly the "most determined" to secure his signature. 

According to France Football (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the Red Devils are showing more interest in the Lyon starlet than any other club, including their local rivals Manchester City.

It's added United have the money needed to pull off a deal for the 21-year-old, who has enjoyed a couple of breakthrough seasons with the Ligue 1 outfit.

        

