Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Serie A Switch Ahead of Liverpool vs. Napoli in UCL

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he has no desire to manage in Italian football in the future.

Speaking ahead of the Reds' clash with Napoli in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday, the question was put to the German coach whether Serie A is a division that appeals to him. In response, he also made reference to Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis, per Kate McGreavy of the MailOnline.

"I still have a three-and-a-half-year contract here," said the Liverpool boss. "I'm not sure whether anyone will want me after that. I love Italian food, but I don't speak the language. De Laurentiis is quite chatty!"

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015, and while the Reds have yet to win silverware under his guidance, the team are moving in a positive direction.

They've come up short in three cup finals during his tenure, including the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid in May.

While Liverpool's chances of challenging for that prize again depend on how they fare on Tuesday against Napoli—the Reds need to beat Carlo Ancelotti's side 1-0 or by two clear goals to guarantee a spot in the knockout stages—domestically the Reds are flying.

They lead Manchester City by a point at the top of the Premier League table and have enjoyed their best-ever start to a top-flight term:

The popularity of Klopp is unsurprisingly swelling with those on the red half of Merseyside:

Now the onus will be on Klopp to preserve those levels, as after spending so big on star performers like Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk in recent windows there is a degree of pressure on the coach to clinch some silverware.

Serie A is a division that appears to be becoming more attractive to the stars of the football world. Cristiano Ronaldo's switch from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer stunned many, and the Portuguese forward has called on Barcelona's Lionel Messi to try his hand in the Italian top flight too:

Klopp's high-intensity and aggressive brand of football appears more suited to the German and English divisions in theory, although the more composed approach the Liverpool team has tapped into this term would also suggest he could be a hit in Serie A.

But Klopp is clearly invested in the Anfield project and feels unlikely to be prised away for a long time yet.