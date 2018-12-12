Early MLB Offseason Grades for All 30 Teams

6 of 6

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks

The D-backs pulled the trigger on trading superstar Paul Goldschmidt ahead of his final year of team control. What's next?

If the Goldschmidt trade winds up being their only significant seller move of the offseason, the D-backs risk settling into the gray area between contention and rebuilding.

Guys like Robbie Ray, David Peralta and Jake Lamb could all be of interest if properly shopped. Arizona would also love to move Zack Greinke and the final three years of his contract, and it still might be able to in a thin pitching market, but his no-trade clause is a hurdle.

Right now, the D-backs look like a team without a clear direction, at least from an outside perspective. The return for Goldschmidt was slanted more toward MLB-ready talent than high-upside prospects, which indicates they're still holding onto hope of contending in 2019. Toeing the line between selling and contending is a dangerous game that can often set a franchise back a few years.

Grade: C

Colorado Rockies

Why aren't the Rockies all-in on J.T. Realmuto?

The 27-year-old is arguably the best catcher in baseball, so he'll make an impact anywhere he goes, but Colorado would be an especially dynamite fit. Rockies catchers hit a pitiful .206/.307/.349 last season, and some stability behind the plate would go a long way for the team's young pitching staff.

They're also set to lose their best reliever in Adam Ottavino. Just because they spent big on Wade Davis, Jake McGee and Bryan Shaw last winter with disappointing results doesn't mean they can turn a blind eye to the reliever market this winter. The window of contention is open, and the Rockies should be more aggressive.

Grade: C

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers moved quickly to lock up Clayton Kershaw at the start of the offseason, and they also had Hyun-Jin Ryu return after he accepted his qualifying offer.

A big trade now might be brewing, with Buster Olney of ESPN.com reporting that the Dodgers are looking to "re-shape payroll" by trading two outfielders from the group of Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger. They're also apparently open to moving pitchers Rich Hill and Alex Wood.

The Indians look like an obvious trade partner, given their need for outfield help and the Dodgers' ongoing interest in Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer.

While the Dogers haven't made a major move yet, they don't seem to be resting on the laurels. That's the right mentality to have after back-to-back World Series losses.

Grade: B

San Diego Padres

The Padres are ready to take the next step in their rebuild, and that means finding a proven top-tier starter to front their rotation. Whether they find the right deal on the trade market this winter remains an open question, and with contention likely still out of reach in 2019 regardless, it isn't a make-or-break offseason by any means.

Last year's signing of Eric Hosmer made it clear they're capable of swinging with the big fish in free agency, and the same is true on the trade market thanks to their loaded farm system.

The 2019 season will be a youth movement, and any veteran additions they make will have to be part of the bigger picture of short-term stopgaps. Stay tuned: They could be the dark horses in the Harper/Machado market.

Grade: C

San Francisco Giants

Until the Giants give some indication that they're actually going to rebuild, it's hard not to expect a repeat of last year's oblivious approach to the offseason.

Despite an obvious competitive gap and a thin farm system, they opted to trade for aging stars Andrew McCutchen and Evan Longoria last winter rather than taking a necessary step backward. The result was a distant fourth-place finish in the NL West and several lost prospects.

With recent reports that they're "not close" to trading Madison Bumgarner, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, it looks like another season of treading water could be forthcoming. Giants fans can only hope new GM Farhan Zaidi can convince ownership it's time to blow it up.

Grade: D

