Miralem Pjanic Says Paul Pogba 'Dream' Return to Juventus Would Be Welcomed

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has said Paul Pogba "would be welcome again" if he departs Manchester United for the Old Lady for the second time in his career.

The Bosnian commented Juve fans are dreaming of a dramatic return for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, with the player's career at Old Trafford in question.

Speaking to Rai Sport (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), Pjanic said supporters of the Serie A holders want the maverick to come back to Turin.

"It's the dream of our fans," said Pjanic. "The club has signed some amazing players and are thinking of improving the team even more. He [Pogba] would be welcome again here."

Pogba has suffered a torrid time at the Theatre of Dreams since his successful campaign at Russia 2018. Red Devils coach Jose Mourinho has dropped the player out of the starting line-up after a short run of poor form for the France international.

Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail reported United have informed Pogba they have no intention of allowing him to leave the club in January, despite falling foul of the manager's axe.

The relationship between Mourinho and Pogba has rapidly deteriorated this season, with the midfielder stripped of the vice-captaincy after publicly speaking about the team's poor performances.

Per the Daily Mail (h/t Metro), Pogba's interest in joining Barcelona was reportedly the central reason for Mourinho's decision to deny the player the privilege of United's armband.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com), Juve now want to add Pogba and Real Madrid star Isco to their spectacular collection which includes Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goal's Peter Staunton gave his opinion about Pogba's predicament at United and explained Nemanja Matic has seen his form rise since the superstar's omission.

With the Red Devils defeating Fulham 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, Staunton wrote:

"Matic - it must be said - is playing a lot better without Pogba around.



"Pogba loses the ball more often than the Serb, who usually ends up covering for him by trying to win it back. Matic excelled from deep. His distribution was high-class throughout. [Ander] Herrera, meanwhile, is a technically-sound and aggressive footballer, perfect for scampering around a Jose Mourinho midfield. United, finally, looked the part."

If Mourinho remains at United beyond the summer, it is difficult to see how Pogba can continue his career in Manchester.

The dream of a dramatic return to complete unfinished business has been shattered, and the club's record signing has been shackled by his coach's tactics.

Pogba won the World Cup, yet Mourinho cannot create a system to include one of the best players on the planet.

United have become an overtly pragmatic unit under the Portuguese, and fans have suffered as they have watched countless talented players fall by the wayside in recent years.

Pogba could soon join a list which includes Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez. A collection of world-class players who could not find a suitable home at Old Trafford after the end of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

If Pogba does return to Juve, it is likely we will see his best once again surrounded by top players in a much more happier environment than Carrington.