Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 17 Fixtures After Week 16 Results

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Everton and Watford split the spoils during Monday's Premier League action, playing out a 2-2 draw in the final match of Week 16.

Richarlison opened the scoring against his former club, but an own-goal from Seamus Coleman and a header from Abdoulaye Doucoure minutes apart turned things around after the break. Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty for the Toffees, but Lucas Digne found a late equaliser.

Here are the full scores from Week 16:

Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

Manchester United 4-1 Fulham

Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Burnley 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Cardiff City 1-0 Southampton

West Ham United 3-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City

Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United 1-2 Wolverhampton

Everton 2-2 Watford

The Premier League standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference):

1. Liverpool: 16, 42 (+28)

2. Manchester City: 16, 41 (+36)

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 16, 36 (+14)

4. Chelsea: 16, 34 (+20)

5. Arsenal: 16, 34 (+15)

6. Manchester United: 16, 26 (+2)

7. Everton: 16, 24 (+4)

8. Bournemouth: 16, 23 (-1)

9. Leicester City: 16, 22 (+1)

10. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 16, 22 (-2)

11. West Ham United: 16, 21 (-2)

12. Watford: 16, 21 (-3)

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 16, 21 (-3)

14. Cardiff City: 16, 14 (-15)

15. Newcastle United: 16, 13 (-9)

16. Crystal Palace: 16, 12 (-10)

17. Burnley: 16, 12 (-17)

18. Huddersfield Town: 16, 10 (-17)

19. Southampton: 16, 9 (-17)

20. Fulham: 16, 9 (-24)

The Week 17 fixtures:

Manchester City vs. Everton

Huddersfield vs. Newcastle

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley

Watford vs. Cardiff

Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth

Fulham vs. West Ham

Brighton vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Monday's final week 16 outing proved to be a cracker, as Everton and Watford served up an entertaining fixture.

The hosts took the lead through Richarlison, who came back to haunt his former club and struck from inside the box:

While the Toffees played well, they also got lucky. Yerry Mina, who was already booked, took out Isaac Success just outside his own box and should have been sent off. Referee Kevin Friend completely missed it, however, adding to the fury of the visitors who had argued―correctly―that Theo Walcott was offside in the lead-up to the goal.

Watford turned things around in the span of minutes after the break, with Coleman putting the ball in his own net and Doucoure heading home to give the Hornets the lead. Sportswriter Kristan Heneage loved it:

And there was more drama to come. Christian Kabasele brought down Mina and this time Friend did award the penalty, only for Sigurdsson to miss, with Ben Foster making the save.

Watford seemed destined for the win, but Digne had other plans, as the full-back scored his first Premier League goal with a free-kick to tie things up.