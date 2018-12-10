Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 17 Fixtures After Week 16 Results

Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 17 Fixtures After Week 16 ResultsDecember 10, 2018
Everton and Watford split the spoils during Monday's Premier League action, playing out a 2-2 draw in the final match of Week 16.
Richarlison opened the scoring against his former club, but an own-goal from Seamus Coleman and a header from Abdoulaye Doucoure minutes apart turned things around after the break. Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty for the Toffees, but Lucas Digne found a late equaliser.
Here are the full scores from Week 16:
Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool
Manchester United 4-1 Fulham
Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town
Burnley 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City 1-0 Southampton
West Ham United 3-2 Crystal Palace
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City
Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United 1-2 Wolverhampton
Everton 2-2 Watford
The Premier League standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference):
1. Liverpool: 16, 42 (+28)
2. Manchester City: 16, 41 (+36)
3. Tottenham Hotspur: 16, 36 (+14)
4. Chelsea: 16, 34 (+20)
5. Arsenal: 16, 34 (+15)
6. Manchester United: 16, 26 (+2)
7. Everton: 16, 24 (+4)
8. Bournemouth: 16, 23 (-1)
9. Leicester City: 16, 22 (+1)
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 16, 22 (-2)
11. West Ham United: 16, 21 (-2)
12. Watford: 16, 21 (-3)
13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 16, 21 (-3)
14. Cardiff City: 16, 14 (-15)
15. Newcastle United: 16, 13 (-9)
16. Crystal Palace: 16, 12 (-10)
17. Burnley: 16, 12 (-17)
18. Huddersfield Town: 16, 10 (-17)
19. Southampton: 16, 9 (-17)
20. Fulham: 16, 9 (-24)
The Week 17 fixtures:
Manchester City vs. Everton
Huddersfield vs. Newcastle
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley
Watford vs. Cardiff
Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth
Fulham vs. West Ham
Brighton vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
Monday's final week 16 outing proved to be a cracker, as Everton and Watford served up an entertaining fixture.
The hosts took the lead through Richarlison, who came back to haunt his former club and struck from inside the box:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Richarlison is the third player to score against Watford after playing for them in the Premier League. Helguson for Fulham and Young For Man Utd are the others. Live: https://t.co/4MeDv1r2fu #EVEWAT https://t.co/eXJf138Zao
While the Toffees played well, they also got lucky. Yerry Mina, who was already booked, took out Isaac Success just outside his own box and should have been sent off. Referee Kevin Friend completely missed it, however, adding to the fury of the visitors who had argued―correctly―that Theo Walcott was offside in the lead-up to the goal.
Watford turned things around in the span of minutes after the break, with Coleman putting the ball in his own net and Doucoure heading home to give the Hornets the lead. Sportswriter Kristan Heneage loved it:
Kristan Heneage @KHeneage
I'm not even a Watford fan, but watching Doucoure rise like a salmon was fantastic.
And there was more drama to come. Christian Kabasele brought down Mina and this time Friend did award the penalty, only for Sigurdsson to miss, with Ben Foster making the save.
Watford seemed destined for the win, but Digne had other plans, as the full-back scored his first Premier League goal with a free-kick to tie things up.
