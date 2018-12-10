La Liga Results 2018: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 15 Match

BILBAO, SPAIN - DECEMBER 10: Aritz Aduriz of Athletic Club celebrates after scoring a goal during the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Girona FC at San Mames Stadium on December 10, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain.
Athletic Bilbao defeated Girona 1-0 with a last-gasp penalty in La Liga on Monday, with the hosts snatching the points in Gaizka Garitano's first game in charge at the San Mames Stadium.

Neither team could capitalise in the final fixture of the week until Aritz Aduriz's spot kick in the second minute of injury time.

The result represents Athletic Club's second win in the division this season, with the Basque giants fighting in the relegation zone.

Here are this week's full results from La Liga:

               

Leganes 1-1 Getafe

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Alaves

Valencia 1-1 Sevilla

Villarreal 2-3 Celta Vigo

Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona

Eibar 4-4 Levante

Huesca 0-1 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Valladolid

Real Betis 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Girona

                                                              

La Liga Standings (matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 15, +22, 31

2. Sevilla: 15, +11, 28

3. Atletico Madrid: 15, +11, 28

4. Real Madrid: 15, +4, 26

5. Alaves: 15, +1, 24

6. Levante: 15, +2, 22

7. Real Betis: 15, -1, 22

8. Getafe: 15, +4, 21

9. Girona: 14, 0, 21

10. Espanyol: 15, -3, 21

11. Celta Vigo: 15, +4, 20

12. Real Valladolid: 15, -2, 20

13. Real Sociedad: 15, 0, 19

14. Eibar: 15, -4, 19

15. Valencia: 15, 0, 18

16. Leganes: 15, -4, 17

17. Villarreal: 15, -4, 14

18. Athletic Bilbao: 14, -8, 14

19. Rayo Vallecano: 15, -15, 10

20. Huesca: 15, -18, 7

                   

Monday Recap

BILBAO, SPAIN - DECEMBER 10: Douglas Luiz of Girona FC competes for the ball with Iñigo Cordoba of Athletic Club during the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Girona FC at San Mames Stadium on December 10, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain.
There was heartbreak for Girona on the road, with a late penalty gifting Garitano and Bilbao maximum points on Monday.

An even contest saw the hosts create the more pronounced attacking threat, and their persistence was rewarded in dramatic finale.

Raul Garcia was denied for Athletic Club early in the contest, but clear opportunities were few and far between for both sides.

Borja Garcia almost broke the deadlock for the Catalan team midway through the first half, but the sides could not be divided at half-time.

BILBAO, SPAIN - DECEMBER 10:Head coach Gaizka Garitano of Girona FC looks on prior to the start the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Girona FC at San Mames Stadium on December 10, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain.
The second half saw the home team willed on by their fans to take control, but it appeared Girona's defensive action would earn them a share of the spoils.

Aduriz watched his header saved as Athletic Club turned the screw, but the hosts had to wait until the closing stages for glory.

Iker Muniain was fouled in the penalty box as the clock crept past the 90-minute mark, with Girona's Jonas Ramalho the guilty culprit with a clumsy infringement.

Aduriz stepped up to take responsibilty for the late opportunity, and the veteran striker made no mistake as his side celebrated a rare win.

BBC Sport's Andy West gave his reaction to the drama:

It was the perfect start for Garitano, and his team are now in the bottom three only on goal difference.

