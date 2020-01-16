Cowboys Rumors: Zack Martin Had Ankle Surgery, to Be Ready for Offseason Program

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin underwent surgery on his ankle Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Martin also battled back and elbow injuries during the 2019 season, but he will not require surgery for them and is expected to be ready for the Cowboys' offseason program.

The 29-year-old started all 16 games in 2019 after an injury-riddled 2018. He hyperextended his knee in the 2018 preseason and sprained his MCL during the year before suffering another setback.

While Martin's toughness has allowed him to play all but two games, it was still his first missed time after starting every week for the first four seasons of his career.

Martin was still named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2018, and he repeated that feat this season. The first-rounder out of Notre Dame has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his six NFL seasons, and he is a four-time first-team All-Pro as well.

The right guard is a key part of what is arguably the best offensive line in football along with Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Travis Frederick and La'el Collins. All five starters are expected to be back with the team next season.

While the team will be under new leadership with Mike McCarthy replacing Jason Garrett as head coach, they should still be surrounded by plenty of talent, led by running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys went 8-8 and failed to reach the playoffs in 2019 despite ranking first in the NFL in total offense, but they should be back in the NFC East mix next season thanks largely to Martin and their line.