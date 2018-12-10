Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes and Ric Flair in the Dec. 10 WWE Roundup

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Finn Balor Returns Early from International Tour

Finn Balor wrestled a match in Santiago, Chile, as part of WWE's tour of South America last Wednesday. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, Balor returned home shortly thereafter for an undisclosed reason.

Balor issued an apology to fans in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday after being unable to attend an event.

Monday night's edition of Raw could provide some insight into Balor's status. He's still scheduled to wrestle Drew McIntyre at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday.

Cody Rhodes Turned Down Offer for WWE Return

As Cody Rhodes grows more and more popular, the bigger the speculation will likely grow regarding a move back to WWE.

However, the IWGP United States champion said during a live edition of the Something To Wrestle podcast he declined an offer from WWE "a few weeks ago" (h/t Wrestling Inc's Joshua Gagnon).

At this point, WWE needs Rhodes more than Rhodes needs WWE. Between his successful runs with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor, as well as his spearheading of the All In pay-per-view, Rhodes has shown he can become a major star outside of WWE.

There isn't a compelling reason for him to give up the freedom he enjoys and risk becoming just another talented but underutilized wrestler under the WWE umbrella.

Ric Flair Cleared to Take Bumps in the Ring

Ric Flair turns 70 in February, had a serious medical episode in 2017 and hasn't wrestled since 2011. Still, fans may not have seen the last of The Nature Boy inside the squared circle.

During an interview on The Steve Austin Show (h/t Uproxx's Brandon Stroud), Flair said doctors have cleared him for a limited range of action:

"I have to be careful after surgery, the second surgery, for hernia issues. But I literally took it easy. I didn't do anything. And now I'm full speed ahead. The guys have cleared me to do anything. I've actually been cleared to get knocked down in the ring. I didn't know if they were going to use me in some capacity and you know the clearances you have to have with the health policy, which is so adamant."

Flair largely stayed on the sidelines when he accompanied his daughter Charlotte to the ring for her matches.

While WWE almost certainly wouldn't use Flair in an official match, the company may be willing to give him the green light to get more physical when he shows up on WWE programming.