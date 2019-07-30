Tyreek Hill Injures Leg at Chiefs Practice, Carted Off for Further Examination

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered an apparent right leg injury during training camp practice Tuesday.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Hill suffered the injury on a hit by cornerback Bashaud Breeland:

Taylor noted that Hill was getting his right leg examined in the medical tent. Hill was then transported from the medical tent on a cart to undergo further testing.

Losing Hill for any period of time would be devastating for Kansas City's explosive offense. The electrifying wide receiver registered 87 receptions for 1,479 yards, rushed for 151 yards and provided 14 total scores in 2018, providing the team with a home-run hitting threat deep down the field. But Hill is also dangerous on shorter passes given his ability to make defenders miss and take it to the house with every touch.

He earned a grade of 89.6 from Pro Football Focus last season, sixth among wide receivers.

The NFL announced this month that it would not suspend Hill following an investigation into whether or not he physically abused his son due to a lack of evidence.

Hill and tight end Travis Kelce give superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes one of the most dangerous receiving duos in football. Hill remains one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers, even if his off-field concerns have made him one of the league's most controversial figures.

If Hill is forced to miss time, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and rookie second-round pick Mecole Hardman will be Mahomes' top option at wideout.