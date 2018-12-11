EPL Week 17 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Sunday's contest between rivals Liverpool and Manchester United will highlight Week 17 of the Premier League season, as the league leaders face their second major challenge of the week.

Fresh off Tuesday's clash with Napoli in the UEFA Champions League, the Reds host Jose Mourinho and his side, who are coming off a win over Fulham and face Valencia on Wednesday.

Elsewhere Everton visit Manchester City, Chelsea travel to Brighton & Hove Albion, and Arsenal make the trip to Southampton.

Here are the Week 17 fixtures and predictions:

Saturday, December 15

Manchester City vs. Everton: 2-0

Huddersfield Town vs. Newcastle United:1-1

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City: 2-1

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley: 3-1

Watford vs. Cardiff City: 1-1

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bournemouth: 1-0

Fulham vs. West Ham United: 2-2

Sunday, December 16

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea: 1-2

Southampton vs. Arsenal: 0-2

Liverpool vs. Manchester United: 3-1

Key Players

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has been a rock at the back for Liverpool this season, putting together arguably the best season of any centre-back in the Premier League.

Manager Jurgen Klopp appears to have hit on something special by pairing the Dutchman with budding star Joe Gomez, who moved into the starting XI after a solid pre-season.

Unfortunately for the Reds, though, they will be without the former Charlton Athletic man until the early stages of 2019:

It will be up to Van Dijk to elevate his play even more, regardless of who partners him on Sunday. Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren are both solid options, but neither has been as good as Gomez this season.

Expect the Red Devils to target the Netherlands international's partner early and often.

David De Gea, Manchester United

Another obvious candidate, David De Gea has had his fair share of struggles this season and will need to step it up in a big way at Anfield.

The Spain international is regarded as one of the world's best goalkeepers, but his club form hasn't picked up after a poor World Cup.

While he's not the only one to blame for United's poor defensive record, the numbers paint an ugly picture:

Liverpool have won five in a row in the league and put four goals past Bournemouth in their last outing. They are expected to come out firing on Sunday, and De Gea could be in for a busy day.

He will have to play up to his considerable talent for United to have any chance at Anfield.