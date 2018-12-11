MLB Teams at Serious Risk of Completely Blowing the Offseason

0 of 5

It's tough to peg any team as an offseason winner or loser in December.

What we can do is envision what a positive offseason would entail for each MLB team and what a negative offseason would entail, and from there we can start to see in which direction teams are trending.

A lot can change going forward. Teams shift gears all the time based on what's happening with the market.

But what follows is a closer look at five teams that are in serious danger of completely blowing it.

Whether it's failing to sell high on a valuable trade chip or waiting too long to plug a significant roster hole, contenders and rebuilding teams alike are capable of squandering their offseasons.

Let's see who might be heading in that direction.