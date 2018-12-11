Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Tuesday Permutations

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League action will see the conclusion of the first four groups, with several tickets to the next round still on the table.

Only Group D has been fully decided entering the final matchday―FC Porto are the group winners ahead of runners-up Schalke 04―but even in that group third place and the UEFA Europa League ticket are still on the line.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and match odds, with permutations for each group to follow:

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET

Schalke 04 (11-10), Draw (12-5), Lokomotiv Moscow (14-5)

Galatasaray (6-5), Draw (11-5), FC Porto (12-5)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Club Brugge (6-1), Draw (3-1), Atletico Madrid (1-2)

Monaco (11-4), Draw (11-4), Borussia Dortmund (2-3)

Barcelona (21-20), Draw (3-1), Tottenham Hotspur (21-10)

Inter Milan (1-3), Draw (17-4), PSV Eindhoven (15-2)

Liverpool (1-2), Draw (17-5), Napoli (5-1)

Red Star Belgrade (17-1), Draw (6-1), Paris Saint-Germain (4-25)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark and accurate as of Monday, December 10

All matches are available for viewing via BT Sport and BT Sport Extra in the UK. Live streams can be accessed via the BT Sport website.

American viewers can tune into Univision Deportes en Vivo or stream via B/R Live.

Group A

Atletico Madrid (12 points) and Borussia Dortmund (10 points) are assured a ticket to the next round, while Club Brugge (five points) will move to the UEFA Europa League and AS Monaco (one point) can focus on their domestic campaign.

Dortmund have the superior head-to-head record over Atletico, so if they beat Monaco on the final matchday and the Spaniards don't follow suit in Belgium they will be group winners.

This group is relatively straight-forward, and as Brugge have already locked up their Europa League ticket, they are expected to rotate their side. Atletico are likely to get the win and finish Group A in the top spot.

Group B

Barcelona (13 points) are group winners, while Inter Milan (seven points) and Tottenham Hotspur (seven points) will fight it out over the second ticket to the next round. PSV (one point) are out.

This is also a straight-forward affair. Spurs have the head-to-head advantage over Inter, so they need to match or better the Italians. If they beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou, Spurs are through to the round of 16.

Sports commentator Ian Darke noted the Premier League side are in for a tough challenge:

The Catalans could rest a few key players as there is little at stake for them in this match. PSV could do the same, with their full focus on the Eredivisie.

Group C

This is by far the most complicated of the groups. Napoli (nine points) lead the way, but Paris Saint-Germain (eight points) follow closely, and even third-placed Liverpool (six points) can still win the group. Red Star Belgrade (four points) still have a shot at Europa League football.

At Anfield, Liverpool have to beat Napoli by either a 1-0 scoreline or two clear goals. Any other result will keep the Reds in third place or last if Red Star get past PSG.

If Red Star hold PSG to a draw, any win will do.

Napoli will win the group with a victory at Anfield, while a draw and a PSG win in Serbia will see them finish in second place.

Fans can expect fireworks, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has already promised that the Partenopei will not sit back at Anfield:

Unbeaten since September, the Italians will fancy their chances against the Reds.

PSG can still qualify for the next round if they draw with Red Star, with goal difference coming into play.

Group D

Tuesday's only group where the two top spots are already locked in stone, with Porto (13 points) and Schalke (eight points) advancing. Galatasaray (four points) are in pole position for the Europa League ticket, while Lokomotiv Moscow (three points) still have a chance.

Galatasaray will finish third if they beat Porto or if Lokomotiv fail to beat Schalke. If the two teams finish on equal points, the Turks have the superior head-to-head.