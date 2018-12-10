Owner Clark Hunt: Chiefs Were Aware of Kareem Hunt's 3 Incidents Before Release

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

ARCHIVO - En esta foto de archivo del 19 de noviembre de 2018, el running back de los Chiefs de Kansas City, Kareem Hunt, acarrea el balón durante la segunda mitad de un juego de la NFL contra los Rams de Los Ángeles en Los Ángeles. Hunt parece dirigirse a la lista de exentos del comisionado, lo que lo dejaría fuera de actividad mientras la liga investiga un video en el que aparece golpeando a una mujer en febrero, informó el viernes 30 de noviembre de 2018 a The Associated Press una persona con conocimiento de la medida. (AP Foto/Kelvin Kuo, Archivo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said the team was aware former running back Kareem Hunt was involved in three alleged acts of violence during the offseason but chose to keep him on the team. 

“We did know about that, yes, we were familiar with all three of the incidents that he had had in the offseason,” Clark Hunt told reporters Sunday. “They’d all been reported to the NFL, and the NFL was investigating them.”

Hunt said the TMZ video depicting Hunt shoving and kicking a woman led to his release. Hunt has admitted lying to the Chiefs about what transpired in February during an altercation at a Cleveland hotel.

“I don’t think we were necessarily trying to make a statement, we just felt that the best thing for the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward was for us to part ways with Kareem,” Hunt said. “We were obviously shocked by the video, like anybody who saw it, and we’d had some issues with Kareem not being truthful with what happened that night, and we just really felt for everybody’s best interests we needed to head in a different direction.”

The Chiefs released Hunt within hours of the tape being leaked. The 2017 Pro Bowler is receiving counseling, per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Week 14 Grades ✏️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 14 Grades ✏️

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Even with Injuries, Chiefs Are Team to Beat in AFC

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Even with Injuries, Chiefs Are Team to Beat in AFC

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    TMZ: Fournette Threatens Heckler During Loss 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    TMZ: Fournette Threatens Heckler During Loss 🎥

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jenkins Says Replay Officials Should 'Stay Off the Bottle'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jenkins Says Replay Officials Should 'Stay Off the Bottle'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report