BS Meter on All the MLB Winter Meetings' Top Free-Agency, Trade Rumors

Yusei Kikuchi Prefers the Giants

Per Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, Japanese left-hander Yusei Kikuchi "really likes San Francisco," and the Giants "might be his first choice."

Perhaps this is because Kikuchi caught wind of the kind things Zaidi said about him. Or perhaps it's as simple as him wanting to pitch in a pitcher-friendly home ballpark for a wealthy team in a city that's closer than most to home.

B.S. Meter: Low

Brandon Belt Is On the Block

Meanwhile, Nightengale reported the Giants are getting calls on first baseman Brandon Belt, who is available.

Nothing out of line here. The 2016 All-Star is a solid buy-low candidate following two straight injury-marred seasons. For their part, the Giants must think about opening up first base for Buster Posey. It also wouldn't hurt to get out from under the $51.6 million Belt is owed through 2021.

B.S. Meter: Low

The Diamondbacks Don't Want to Rebuild

The Arizona Diamondbacks bid adieu to a franchise icon when they traded Goldschmidt to the Cards. Nonetheless, Rosenthal reported "they are not interested in a teardown."

It sounds suspicious, but this could be the Snakes being practical. Zack Greinke's market is limited by his remaining contract ($104.5 million) and, according to Heyman, his 15-team no-trade list. Otherwise, David Peralta is the only notable trade chip the D-backs wouldn't be selling low on right now. Robbie Ray, Jake Lamb, Steven Souza Jr. and Archie Bradley each suffered hits to their value in 2018.

B.S. Meter: Moderate

