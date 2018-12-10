Jerry Jones Refutes Rumor Cowboys Contacted Jason Witten About Return

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: Former American football tight end Jason Witten and Michelle Witten attend Kentucky Derby 144 on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refuted a report that Jason Garrett tried luring Jason Witten out of retirement.

"We haven't (reached out) at all," Jones told reporters after the Cowboys' 29-23 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. "What you are seeing is probably lingering aspects of Jason saying, 'I will never quit wanting to play.'

"There has been no serious and none serious that would be of the nature of him seriously playing."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Garrett contacted Witten multiple times throughout this season, attempting to coax him back onto the field. Witten refused those reported overtures, choosing to stay in the Monday Night Football booth.

        

