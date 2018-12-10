Joachim Low Says He'd Be Interested in Real Madrid Job After Germany Exit

TF-Images/Getty Images

Joachim Low has hinted he would be interested in taking up the manager's job at Real Madrid when he calls time on his tenure with Germany.

Low has a contract with Die Mannschaft that runs until the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He has addressed where he will go when he leaves the post he has held since 2006 and said it is unlikely he will move to the Bundesliga, per ZDF TV (h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC):

"I'll hopefully see out my contract, but my race as a national team coach is almost run, and you must start making plans at some point. I'd be interested in coaching at club level. I don't plan on retiring. It would be abroad. I don't think it'll be in Germany. [Real are] a club which is interesting for every coach, right?"

Low, 58, could struggle to see out his contract if Germany do not turn their form around soon.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winners endured a torrid 2018.

First they failed miserably in defending their world champion status, as they were unable to get out of the group at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, losing to Mexico and South Korea:

They were then relegated from Group A1 in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

In the last 13 months, Low's Germany have just four wins:

They were unbeaten in their previous 19, of which they won 16.

If Low cannot oversee a turnaround in fortunes, there is a chance he may not even survive until UEFA Euro 2020.

If he is relieved of his role in charge of Germany, he may struggle to get a new job at an elite side, not least as he has not been a club manager since 2004.

However, if he can return Germany to the top of the international tree—they are currently ranked 16th in the world—and bow out on a high, the likes of Real may be interested in his services.