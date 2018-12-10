Report: Bayern Munich Make Contact to Sign Real Madrid Midfielder Isco

Report: Bayern Munich Make Contact to Sign Real Madrid Midfielder IscoDecember 10, 2018
Bayern Munich have reportedly made first contact over a move to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco after he's fallen out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu.
SportBild (h/t AS' Manolete) reported Bayern are targeting Isco as one piece of the player overhaul said to be due at the Allianz Arena, with the playmaker seemingly out of manager Santiago Solari's plans.
Predecessor Julen Lopetegui used Isco rather prominently during his short-lived tenure, but Solari has since demoted the former Malaga star back to the bench.
The 26-year-old has gone from five starts in seven league appearances under Lopetegui to no starts in four league appearances under Solari, and Sport's Rik Sharma provided further context:
Rik Sharma @riksharma_
Isco the big talking point in Spain today after being left out vs Roma. Cope say he was cut from the squad after showing Solari a 'lack of respect'
Isco has long struggled to find his place at Real under numerous managers. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro retain their places as the central midfielders of choice, while he can't beat the likes of Gareth Bale or Marco Asensio to a spot on the flanks.
There has been speculation surrounding Solari's use of the player—or lack thereof—but the Argentinian also paid him high praise after he scored twice in a Copa del Rey win over Melilla, per journalist Dermot Corrigan:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Solari: “I am very happy for [Isco], for those goals, I was a bit sorry for the first that the keeper saved in the first half, which would have been a golazo. I want everyone working at their best, at full commitment."
Bayern signed Isco's Spanish compatriot Thiago Alcantara from Barcelona in 2013 and were able to offer an obviously talented player prominence at the top level.
But Die Roten are in need of renovations, with the team third in the Bundesliga and nine points off the summit as manager Niko Kovac has struggled in his first season at the Allianz.
Isco's release clause is understood to be valued at €700 million (£632.4 million), and although Bayern certainly won't be paying that to execute his exit, Real may be tempted into selling for a much more modest fee.
They'll have competition, however, and Tuttosport recently reported Italian titans Juventus could be another option (h/t blogger Arjun Pradeep):
Arjun Pradeep @IndianRegista
🇮🇹 📰 | Front page of Tuttosport headlines that after Marcelo, Isco is now considering to leave Real Madrid. He has separated with Solari and may leave in Jan/June. Juventus are a tempting prospect for Marcelo/Isco. "CR7 effect has pulverized Real Madrid. They want Juve." https://t.co/2DIEuePeOF
Bayern already have one Real misfit after taking James Rodriguez on a two-season loan, and he could be the example who shows Isco that Bavaria can be a beneficial getaway from the Bernabeu.
