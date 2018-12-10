Report: Bayern Munich Make Contact to Sign Real Madrid Midfielder Isco

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reportedly made first contact over a move to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco after he's fallen out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu.

SportBild (h/t AS' Manolete) reported Bayern are targeting Isco as one piece of the player overhaul said to be due at the Allianz Arena, with the playmaker seemingly out of manager Santiago Solari's plans.

Predecessor Julen Lopetegui used Isco rather prominently during his short-lived tenure, but Solari has since demoted the former Malaga star back to the bench.

The 26-year-old has gone from five starts in seven league appearances under Lopetegui to no starts in four league appearances under Solari, and Sport's Rik Sharma provided further context:

Isco has long struggled to find his place at Real under numerous managers. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro retain their places as the central midfielders of choice, while he can't beat the likes of Gareth Bale or Marco Asensio to a spot on the flanks.

There has been speculation surrounding Solari's use of the player—or lack thereof—but the Argentinian also paid him high praise after he scored twice in a Copa del Rey win over Melilla, per journalist Dermot Corrigan:

Bayern signed Isco's Spanish compatriot Thiago Alcantara from Barcelona in 2013 and were able to offer an obviously talented player prominence at the top level.

But Die Roten are in need of renovations, with the team third in the Bundesliga and nine points off the summit as manager Niko Kovac has struggled in his first season at the Allianz.

Isco's release clause is understood to be valued at €700 million (£632.4 million), and although Bayern certainly won't be paying that to execute his exit, Real may be tempted into selling for a much more modest fee.

They'll have competition, however, and Tuttosport recently reported Italian titans Juventus could be another option (h/t blogger Arjun Pradeep):

Bayern already have one Real misfit after taking James Rodriguez on a two-season loan, and he could be the example who shows Isco that Bavaria can be a beneficial getaway from the Bernabeu.