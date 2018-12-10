Gerard Pique Says Barcelona Will 'Play to Win' Against Tottenham in UCL

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has said the Blaugrana will "play to win" against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants have already secured top spot in Group B, so Tuesday's result will matter little to them, but it will play a big role in deciding who advances with them to the last 16.

Pique made it clear Barca do not want their run of four wins on the bounce interrupted, per Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia):

"Of course we'll play to win, like we always do. Our history shows this, plus we don't want to interrupt our good run of results. In particular, we want to win and keep another clean sheet. As for Inter and Tottenham, I hope the best team qualify. Of course, we'll play our game trying to win it."

The Spaniard's comments will come as good news for Inter Milan, who face PSV Eindhoven in their final group game on Tuesday at the San Siro.

The Italian side sit third in Group B, tied on points with Spurs but behind on head-to-head away goals.

They are arguably in the stronger position to qualify for the knockout rounds, though.

A home clash against PSV, who have picked up just one point in the tournament so far this season, should be winnable.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

If they do pick up three points, then Spurs need to match Inter to pip them to second spot and make it to the last 16.

Barca have not lost at home in the Champions League since 2013, an unbeaten run of 28 matches that has included 26 wins.

Spurs, meanwhile, have not won either of their group matches on the road this season. The odds are stacked against the north London side.

Their best hope is that Barca manager Ernesto Valverde takes the opportunity to rest some of his key players.

But even then, any replacements he brings in will see a chance to impress their manager, and as Pique said,, Barca are not going to take it easy despite the situation.