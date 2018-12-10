Gerard Pique Says Barcelona Will 'Play to Win' Against Tottenham in UCL

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

CORNELLA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 8: Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Espanyol v FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium on December 8, 2018 in Cornella Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has said the Blaugrana will "play to win" against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants have already secured top spot in Group B, so Tuesday's result will matter little to them, but it will play a big role in deciding who advances with them to the last 16.  

Pique made it clear Barca do not want their run of four wins on the bounce interrupted, per Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia):

"Of course we'll play to win, like we always do. Our history shows this, plus we don't want to interrupt our good run of results. In particular, we want to win and keep another clean sheet. As for Inter and Tottenham, I hope the best team qualify. Of course, we'll play our game trying to win it."

The Spaniard's comments will come as good news for Inter Milan, who face PSV Eindhoven in their final group game on Tuesday at the San Siro.

The Italian side sit third in Group B, tied on points with Spurs but behind on head-to-head away goals.

They are arguably in the stronger position to qualify for the knockout rounds, though. 

A home clash against PSV, who have picked up just one point in the tournament so far this season, should be winnable.

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane applauds fans after winning the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on December 8, 2018. (Photo by Oli SC
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

If they do pick up three points, then Spurs need to match Inter to pip them to second spot and make it to the last 16.

Barca have not lost at home in the Champions League since 2013, an unbeaten run of 28 matches that has included 26 wins.

Spurs, meanwhile, have not won either of their group matches on the road this season. The odds are stacked against the north London side. 

Their best hope is that Barca manager Ernesto Valverde takes the opportunity to rest some of his key players.

But even then, any replacements he brings in will see a chance to impress their manager, and as Pique said,, Barca are not going to take it easy despite the situation.  

Related

    10 Talking Points from Premier League Weekend

    World Football logo
    World Football

    10 Talking Points from Premier League Weekend

    Guardian sport
    via the Guardian

    New No. 1 in Euro Club Rankings 👑

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    New No. 1 in Euro Club Rankings 👑

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Villarreal Fire Coach Javier Calleja

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Villarreal Fire Coach Javier Calleja

    Football-espana
    via Football-espana

    Barca 'Will Not Hesitate' to Use Contacts' Help to Land De Jong, De Ligt & Rabiot

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Barca 'Will Not Hesitate' to Use Contacts' Help to Land De Jong, De Ligt & Rabiot

    Naveen Ullal
    via Sport Witness