Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Signs New Contract Until Summer of 2024

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him tied down at Anfield until the summer of 2024.

The Reds announced on Monday that the 21-year-old—who suffered a fractured leg in the recent 3-1 win over Burnley—had agreed to extend his three-year stay on Merseyside:

A statement from Gomez read:

"Signing this new deal means the world to me.

"I've been at the club a few years now and have had the pleasure to play for Liverpool and experience what that means, so I am delighted to get the chance to extend my contract here.

"I love the club, I love playing and learning here, and I am happy for that to continue."

