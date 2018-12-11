Phil Foden 'Over the Moon' After Signing New Contract at Manchester City

VI-Images/Getty Images

Phil Foden has said he is delighted to have signed a new six-year contract at Manchester City that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2024.

City announced Foden's extension on Monday, and he told the club's official website of his joy at agreeing new terms with his boyhood team: "I'm over the moon. I've been here since day one—I've grown up and seen a lot of new faces and people. It's a dream come true to sign a new contract."

According to James Ducker in the Telegraph, Paris Saint-German, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig had all been linked with Foden, and his previous deal was set to expire in June 2020.

But now the Sky Blues have ensured the 18-year-old will stay in Manchester for the foreseeable future.

Foden is widely regarded as one of the most talented youngsters in Europe.

A versatile midfielder, he was named player of the tournament as he helped England win the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

He has yet to become a regular in the City first team under manager Pep Guardiola, though.

So far this season, he has been handed just 93 minutes of Premier League action in eight appearances from the bench.

After signing a new long-term deal, Foden will likely be eager to see his game time increased.

His former team-mate in the City youth team, Jadon Sancho, is flourishing as a first-team regular at Borussia Dortmund after opting to quit the Sky Blues, and he has also earned a call up to the England senior side.

If Foden continues to be afforded only cameos from the bench, he may wonder why he did not follow Sancho out the exit door.

However, a six-year deal is a sign of commitment from both the player and the club, and it would be no surprise to see Foden given a bigger role in the first team in the coming months.